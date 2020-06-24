A former Denton youth pastor has been charged with child sex trafficking in connection with incidents dating back to 1997 after being arrested at his Denton home earlier this month, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Robert Shiflet, 50, is charged with three counts of transporting a minor across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity and one count of coercing a minor to cross a state line to engage in sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas announced in a news release Wednesday. Shiflet worked in Little Rock, Arkansas, and in Denton as a youth pastor.
Shiflet was indicted by a grand jury on June 2 on those charges. The indictment alleges Shiflet transported two different minors from Texas to Arkansas for illegal sexual activity around May 1997 and in March 2001.
It also alleges that he transported and coerced a third minor to cross state lines for illegal sexual activity from June to September 2002, according to the release.
The release says he was a youth pastor in Little Rock during this time period.
Shiflet was arraigned Wednesday in federal court. The penalty for transporting minors for sex trafficking is up to 15 years in prison, while the penalty for coercion is up to 10 years. Both charges can also include a fine up to $250,000 and up to five years of supervised release.
The release doesn’t state the names of churches where Shiflet served as youth pastor.