Delia Parker-Mims, an attorney who was defeated in the November election for Denton County Commissioners Court District 3, has announced a bid for Lewisville mayor.
Parker-Mims made the announcement via a Friday news release, stating that her leadership goal will be to provide “hope, protection and a voice for all community members.”
“The city does a good job of embracing different cultures within Lewisville. But as we work toward implementing the 2025 Vision Plan, the risk becomes not how we grow but who we leave behind,” Parker-Mims stated in the release. “The pandemic has made it ever more important to ensure vulnerable populations are not left behind.”
In November, Parker-Mims was defeated in the general election to represent District 3 in the Denton County Commissioners Court. The Democratic candidate, Parker-Mims received 42.1% of the vote, losing to Republican incumbent Bobbie Mitchell, who received 57.9%.
In October, a Lewisville woman filed an ethics complaint against Parker-Mims, alleging she did not disclose political contributions from Better Together DC, a political committee formed to support her District 3 campaign. She denied the complaints, saying the “Better Together DC” name was for her campaign. County records showed she filed an assumed name form in 2016 registering the name for business use from 2019 to 2029, and it was dissolved in September of 2019.
Lewisville’s mayoral election is slated for May.