International buyers bought nearly 8,000 homes across Texas in the last year, with a surprising percentage hailing from Europe.
Latin American and Caribbean homebuyers continued to stake the biggest claim to Texas homes, accounting for 31% of all sales in the state to foreign investors. However, Europeans nearly closed the gap, buying up 27% of Texas homes sold.
The Lone Star State’s 8,000 homes purchased by international buyers ranked third in the nation, behind Florida and California, according to Texas Realtors’ new report examining sales from April 2021 to March 2022.
“Texas remains one of the most desirable destinations for people looking to purchase a home in the United States,” said Russell Berry, chairman of Texas Realtors.
European buyers snapped up a larger percentage of Texas homes sold to foreign buyers in the last year.(Texas Realtors)
Texas was the top destination for buyers from Mexico, with 22% settling on homes here. Buyers from Colombia and India also were active purchasers in Texas.
“International buyers of U.S. real estate have proven to be an important aspect of our Texas market,” Berry said.
The state accounted for 8% of the 98,600 homes sold to international buyers. Florida made up nearly a fifth of the sales and California a tenth.
Home sales to foreign buyers have been dropping in Texas for the last several years. For the year ending March 2020, nearly 14,000 homes went to international buyers. Last year, it was around 10,000. That trend is occurring across the U.S., as home sales nationally to international buyers fell nearly 8% compared to last year’s report.
In commercial real estate, Texas was second to Florida as the most popular state for international buyers, according to the 2022 Commercial Real Estate International Business Trends report from the National Association of Realtors.