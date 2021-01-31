While many Denton bars and venues have made it through the COVID-19 pandemic by operating as restaurants, skirting Gov. Greg Abbott’s bar and nightclub shutdowns, those that remain closed are likely months away from a return to their regular business models.
Texas allowed bars to reopen with limited capacity back in October, though many, such as East Side Denton, had resumed business over a month prior by obtaining food and beverage licenses and operating as restaurants. Those businesses were able to work around the state’s definition of bars — businesses that make over 51% of their sales from alcohol.
In early December, Denton County’s medical region, Trauma Service Area E, exceeded the 15% threshold of Abbott’s reopening metric, forcing several businesses to reduce their occupancy from 75% to 50% and once again closing bars and nightclubs. Local bars that haven’t taken the restaurant route have been closed since then, and while the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived and distribution is ramping up, owners say the light at the end of the tunnel is still months away.
The Bearded Monk owner Ben Esely said his downtown craft beer bar has seen sales decrease over December and January and will likely continue to be “limping along” as vaccinations roll out.
Esely closed his bar’s patio seating prior to Abbott’s region-wide shutdown as a preemptive response to rising cases and the expected Thanksgiving spike, opting for a drive-thru and delivery model. Friday, he said he believes the region is still a ways off from a return to any kind of normalcy.
“I don’t think we’re close to being there just looking at Denton and Texas numbers,” Esely said. “It looks pretty scary as far as the number of cases that are out there, so I’m hoping that changes rapidly as people go get vaccines, and folks can go back out.”
Esely said the fate of many local businesses like his could largely come down to communities supporting them over larger, chain options.
“Our dedicated fans have been coming, which is great,” Esely said. “It’s a lot easier to go to Walmart, Kroger and Total Wine than it is to go to any small business.”
Steve’s Wine Bar is another downtown business subject to the shutdowns. Like Bearded Monk, Steve’s has also switched to a to-go business model, which co-owner Steve Severance said has cut into profit greatly. In fact, he said January was the worst financial month his bar has had since it opened.
“Our big profit products are selling beer and wine by the glass,” Severance said. “My revenue has been solid but my profit margin has been way down, because I’m selling by the bottle.”
Like Esely, Severance said he believes a full reopening is still months away as customers ask what his plans are.
“When it actually gets to a point where a good number of our customers are getting vaccinated, I think we’ll find the opportunity to open up here in a few months,” Severance said. “Normal is a long ways away, but getting back to a reasonable level of business, yes.”
For that to happen, the region would have to make it under 15% in Abbott’s metric. The statistic has shown improvement in past weeks, but Denton County itself reported Saturday that over the last seven days, an average of 20.5% of the county’s total inpatient hospital beds were taken up by COVID-19 patients — still over 5% above the state’s threshold.
In the meantime, some businesses have shuttered indefinitely, such as Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios. Due to its alcohol sales, the music venue is subject to the state’s bar and nightclub closures, though owner Rob Houdek chose not to resume business when Abbott’s reopenings rolled out in October, citing health concerns for his patrons.
Reached Friday, Houdek said Rubber Gloves has been making facility improvements while biding its time in hopes that the vaccine is able to get the pandemic under control.
“We’ve still hit the pause button,” Houdek said. “We hope that when it’s time to open, we’ll be as ready as we’ve ever been.”
For now, the business owners will simply have to wait for the light at the end of the tunnel to get brighter.