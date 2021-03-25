She started her career in public service at the federal level. But for Denton Chief of Staff Sarah Kuechler, that wasn’t enough.
“When I got my master’s degree in public administration at Northern Illinois University, I thought I would be in federal service and go to Washington, D.C.,” she said. “But really, through that program at NIU is where I fell in love with local government and decided to pursue that as a career.”
Kuechler, 32, came to Denton in March 2017 — about two months after then-City Manager Todd Hileman arrived. They had worked for the same municipality — Glenview, Illinois.
“You had all of these suburbs with up to 100,000 people,” the Wisconsin native said. “A lot of my work in Illinois was about partnering with them to help save money for our city. It was about innovative concepts, and we had 30 municipalities through what I called Innovative Partnering Initiative.”
In Glenview, she began as management analyst before becoming assistant to the village manager. Kuechler finished her career there as strategic services manager.
‘A different focus’
“Here in Denton, it is a different focus with the size of the city and the amount of growth,” she said. “But I think it has been very rewarding to work with the team I have. We have a lot of talented people.”
Glenview has a population of about 45,000. In Denton, the population is roughly 145,000.
“I think the growth Denton is seeing is one of the greatest challenges,” Kuechler said. “I want to make sure we are having the right discussions and a plan. It is a lot of work. We are very busy.”
Kuechler was assistant to Hileman when she started working in Denton. Nine months later, she was named director of public affairs and intergovernmental relations. In September 2019, she became chief of staff — a position created by Hileman.
“I’m responsible for the day-to-day items that keep the city running,” she said. “At the same time, we work at a very fast pace on strategic items, giving council and staff all the facts and data on everything they need to have informed policy discussions.”
As chief of staff, Kuechler oversees community services, public affairs and customer service, libraries, animal services and customer service.
‘Ready for a new challenge’
“I was ready for a new challenge in my career,” she said. “I worked in Illinois for over seven years, but the city of Denton was really attractive. It was growing so much and something very different for me to get more experience and give back to the community.”
Consistent with an assertion Hileman repeatedly made after he arrived in Denton, Kuechler said the city functions better because of more streamlined operations among departments.
“When I got here, they were kind of siloed,” she said. “It is rewarding to see that change take place in the city. We are separate departments with different functions, but we work together.”
In her spare time, she said she enjoys frequenting Denton’s bars and restaurants with her boyfriend, Jay.
“We enjoy being in Denton,” she said. “I stay fairly busy just being with friends and family and going out to eat. I like to exercise, and I like to go out on the lake when the weather is good.”
She’s also a golf fan.
“I love getting some time away from the computer,” Kuechler said.
She was a congressional intern in 2009 and intern at the State Department the same year. In between those assignments, she was also volunteer coordinator intern for the American Red Cross.
Kuechler received her master’s degree in 2012 and bachelor’s degree in public administration and political science from the University of Wisconsin at LaCrosse in 2010.