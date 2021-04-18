Early voting for Denton municipal races is scheduled to begin on Monday, with seven polling places available across the city.
Those are Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, Denton Civic Center, North Branch Library, Denton County Elections Administration, Robson Ranch Clubhouse, South Branch Library and Voertman’s Bookstore.
Eight candidates are running for three council seats — Districts 1, 2 and 4 — in the May 1 election. The District 3 election was canceled when Jesse Davis, the incumbent, drew no opponent.
In the Denton City Council race for District 4, Alison Maguire, stay-at-home and former Denton ISD educator, faces incumbent John Ryan. The self-employed candidate is seeking his third term.
In District 2, retiree Connie Baker, who filled the unexpired term of Keely Briggs after Gerard Hudspeth defeated her in the mayoral runoff in December, is running against two challengers — computational biologist Brian Beck and Daniel Clanton, an information technology professional.
Birdia Johnson, a retiree who is filling the unexpired term of now-Mayor Hudspeth, is running against Matthew Irvine, a configuration control analyst, and Vicki Byrd, a retiree.
During early voting on April 19-24, polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On April 25, the hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on April 26-27, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.