John Walsh, the only head football coach Guyer has ever known, announced his resignation in an unexpected move late Monday night.
The Wildcats are coming off a 14-2 campaign in 2019 that included a trip to the Class 6A Division II title game — Walsh's fourth state championship game appearance. In 14 seasons at the helm of Guyer, Walsh compiled a 131-56 record, won 70.1% of his games and claimed two state titles.
Walsh released an exclusive statement to the Denton Record-Chronicle explaining his decision.
"This has been an incredibly difficult time personally and for my family," Walsh said. "Through these adverse times and changes we must be at our best. I have preached we grow more from failure than we do in prosperity, and I plan to grow during this tough time."
Walsh said in the statement that he, along with Denton ISD administrators, agreed to "move in different directions."
He took the Wildcats to state title games in 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2019, winning championships in 2012 and 2013. Walsh won 10 games or more in eight of his 14 seasons at Guyer.
"It is my expectation for our players to be very resilient in this challenging time of change," Walsh said. "I have all the confidence in you to respond like champions. I walk away respecting the game I lived for, the school I cherish, and most importantly, the young men I love."