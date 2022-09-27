Flower Mound Ranch Development image

The just-approved Flower Mound Ranch development was described as the town’s largest zoning commission case. The property is owned by an investment group led by longtime Flower Mound resident Jack Furst, and the group plans to rename the development Furst Ranch.

 Town of Flower Mound

Flower Mound’s planning commission has approved a construction plan for one of the town’s largest remaining development sites.

The 1,066-acre property known as Flower Mound Ranch is at the intersection of U.S. Highway 377 and Cross Timbers Road on the west side of town.

