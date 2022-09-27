The just-approved Flower Mound Ranch development was described as the town’s largest zoning commission case. The property is owned by an investment group led by longtime Flower Mound resident Jack Furst, and the group plans to rename the development Furst Ranch.
Flower Mound’s planning commission has approved a construction plan for one of the town’s largest remaining development sites.
The 1,066-acre property known as Flower Mound Ranch is at the intersection of U.S. Highway 377 and Cross Timbers Road on the west side of town.
The development proposal the plan commission approved Monday night would allow for building 5,000 multifamily units, 3,000 single-family homes and 1,000 senior housing residences.
The project would also include a large commercial building component.
“We anticipate 6 million to 8 million square feet of commercial,” said Randi L. Rivera with planning consultant McAdams, which represented the property owner. “The scale of this thing is a lot for folks to swallow. It’s the largest zoning case the town has seen.”
The big vacant property — currently zoned agricultural — is owned by an investment group led by longtime Flower Mound resident Jack Furst.
“Jack and his family have worked 30 years to assemble 22 different tracts of land,” Rivera said. “It’s all four corners of the largest intersection the town is going to have — at the center of the metroplex and our future.”
The just-approved development plan sets aside about 30% of the land for open spaces and parks. A 40-acre lake sits at the heart of the property.
The areas adjoining existing neighborhoods will be used for single-family homes.
Commercial buildings and a more dense urban district are planned along the main thoroughfares.
“I’ve been working on this project since 1991,” Furst said. “This is an opportunity — a legacy of Flower Mound and a legacy of my family. It will be spectacular.”
The owners plan to rename the property Furst Ranch.
“The town’s population at build-out is estimated to be 111,000,” Furst said. “We are roughly at 78,000 today.
“Our population at build-out probably over the 30- to 40-year period of time is probably going to be 20,000-20,800.”
Most of Flower Mound’s planning commission members voted in favor of the massive development. The project’s zoning must still be approved by the Town Council.
“We’ve been talking about this and looking at this for some time — we are not rushing this,” plan commission chair Brad Ruthrauff. “We want to get the best quality that’s out there, but there has to be some compromise.
“Is this good enough to give Flower Mound what we need? I think so.”