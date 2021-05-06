A Flower Mound man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Tuesday for sexually exploiting a child, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Jermaine Lanie Codrington, 39, was convicted of producing child pornography in September 2020 in the Texas Eastern District Court. According to court records, Codrington coerced a middle school-aged girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of recording and transmitting it around April 2019. He was arrested in July 2019 and pleaded not guilty.
“The exploitation of a child is among one of the worst offenses a person can commit, and the sentence handed down in this case reflects that,” Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said in a news release. “The Eastern District of Texas will continue to work with our federal, state, and local partners to punish those that engage in such heinous acts, and hopefully deter those that might be inclined to similarly engage in such acts of exploitation.”
Codrington also was arrested in Denton County in 2019 on charges relating to sexually abusing a child.
According to court records, the child told classmates on April 23, 2019, that Codrington had sexually abused her on Easter Sunday and that the students “should share that information with certain other individuals.”
Records show one of the students told a counselor at the school, who then called Codrington. During a meeting with school officials and a forensic interview, the child detailed instances of exploitation.
Law enforcement then went to Codrington’s apartment and discovered child pornography on his cellphone. He testified at his trial and admitted to taking the photos.
The release says he did so at the child’s request to teach her about her anatomy. Other information presented at trial showed the child had no knowledge of the photos.
Upon Codrington’s release from federal custody, he will be on supervised release for 10 years and have to register as a sex offender.