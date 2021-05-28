The Flower Mound Area Democratic Club this week elected new leaders while also establishing a new Instagram account and working toward a new website.

The new leaders are:

  • Dru Murray — Chair
  • Stephani Turner — First vice-chair
  • Antonella Longo — Vice-chair recruitment
  • Sandra Weinstein — Vice-chair events chair
  • Debbie Simon — Vice-chair communications
  • Emily Allgier — Treasurer
  • Brittni Kelly — Secretary
  • Beth Fields Tuttass — Sergeant-at-Arms

“We look forward to expanding the outreach of our members, so that we can achieve our goals for the community,” Murray said in a news release announcing the election on Thursday. The new Instagram account can be found at @flowemoundareademocrats.

— Staff report

