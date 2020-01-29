State environmental officials approved an agreed order with the town of Flower Mound on Wednesday following a 2018 sewage spill that killed 182 fish in Stone Bend Creek.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality agreed to Flower Mound’s proposal to a “conditional offset.” With the offset, the town will spend $6,563 on water de-chlorination equipment and chemicals in lieu of paying a fine of local taxpayer money to the state treasury.
The agreed order follows a July 2, 2018, incident when a water main broke at 6601 Oakview Drive and discharged about 1.3 million gallons of chlorinated water into the creek, killing the fish. In addition to failing to prevent the problem, the town was also cited for failing to notify state officials within 24 hours of the incident.
The agreed order was approved as part of $455,865 in penalties against 32 entities reviewed by commissioners in Austin on Wednesday morning. More information can be found at tceq.texas.gov.