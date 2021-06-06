The Scripture family moved to Denton from Boone’s Lick, Missouri, after the Civil War. One of their seven children, Charles Scripture, married Cala Forrester of Denton. They started the family farm by 1894 on Scripture Hill, present-day City Parc apartments.
In 1900, the Scriptures contracted with master builder Frank Craft to build their farmhouse with a view of Fry Street and Denton’s Courthouse on the Square. A garden and orchard provided food for the family and for the Scripture building grocery run by nephew Robert and his wife, Annie, who lived at 819 W. Oak St.
Farms were incorporated into city limits as Denton grew. Street names recognize the Mounts, Scripture and Jagoe family farms. The Scripture farm bounded by Egan, Bryan, Ponder and Scripture streets operated as houses surrounded it. Charlie Scripture’s cattle grazed on the hillside when Irene Minton built her home across Bryan Street in 1940.
Post-war construction doubled the number of building permits the city of Denton issued in 1946. GI Bill home loans fueled Denton’s building boom. Residents rented homes, rooms or converted garages to college students. Consequently, Denton’s population nearly doubled from 11,192 to 21,345 between 1940 and 1950.
Hospital planning began as World War II ended. Homer Flow hoped a hospital would be built on the site of his home at 320 S. Elm St., currently Pender’s Music Company. Parents James and Sarah Flow were pioneers who arrived in Pilot Point in 1877, later moving to Denton to establish a blacksmith shop. Flow announced hospital plans in 1946, a “modern, fireproof building to be built in Denton for raising the general health of the county.” He named the hospital in memory of his father.
Flow died in 1947 at age 76; he’s buried at Denton’s IOOF cemetery. He left $150,000 and two large family farms to the city and county for the hospital building fund. Flow specified the hospital “would not be limited to groups of individuals or doctors, but it would be used freely by the community as a city-county institution.”
Surviving Scripture family members sold their homestead for $37,600 in 1947 for Denton’s first city-county hospital. Charles Scripture Jr. died in 1945, the last family member to live in the farmhouse. Mrs. Jack Schmitz moved the house to 515 Bryan St. and converted it to student housing; it was consumed by fire in 1958.
George H. Terrell, a Denton World War I veteran, was a contractor for the Dallas Inwood Construction Company who helped build the hospital. The James Flow Memorial Hospital opened in 1950, supported by approximately $325,000 from the Flow estate, $300,000 from a city-county bond, $250,000 in federal appropriations and personal gifts totaling $787,500. Ada Raley left $75,000 seed money for a hospital wing when she died in 1953, matched by $330,000 in bond money, and a $400,000 matching grant. Citizens and federal bonds covered most of the hospital cost; city-county bonds financed only about a quarter of the hospital.
The nonprofit city-county hospital played an important role in Denton for 38 years until 1987, when it went into bankruptcy because a changing political landscape made it an unpopular budget item. The hospital was demolished in 2002 for a single-room occupancy student housing complex. Controversy erupted when developers took down old-growth trees. Denton’s planning office did not rezone the property, but they also did not rezone buildings supporting the hospital, changing the density of the residential neighborhood with additional college student housing.
Denton still doesn’t have a county hospital.
Randy Hunt contributed research from this article.