A flood watch was issued Saturday for much of North Texas as heavy rainfall is expected to move through the area.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued the watch for areas along and north of Interstate 20. The watch goes into effect Sunday morning and covers nearly two dozen counties, including Dallas, Collin, Denton and Tarrant.
The watch expires Sunday evening.
There is a 50% chance of the region seeing 2 to 5 inches of rain, with some areas getting up to 8 inches, the weather service said. The greatest risk for flooding will occur Sunday night and during the day Monday, according to the weather service.
Rain chances will continue through at least the end of next week, with more than a 50% chance of storms in Dallas-Fort Worth through Thursday, according to KXAS-TV (NBC5).
While the rain will be a much-needed reprieve from what’s been a record-setting hot and dry summer, the weather service warned that most of North Texas is in a precipitation deficit that exceeds the rainfall expected this weekend.
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is in a nearly 17-inch precipitation deficit for the past year, according to the weather service.
July was a record-setting month for heat; the month ranks second for highest average maximum temperature and third for most days in a month at or above 105 degrees.
The month also tied July 2000 for the second-driest July ever recorded, with only trace amounts of precipitation measured the entire month.
Thus far August has fared slightly better in terms of rain, with 0.89 inches recorded through Saturday at DFW International Airport. However, the precipitation is still below the normal 1.17 inches for this point in August.