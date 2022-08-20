RAIN
Buy Now

A man walks across Lamar Street during a thunderstorm in downtown Dallas on Aug. 9.

 Elías Valverde II / The Dallas Morning News

A flood watch was issued Saturday for much of North Texas as heavy rainfall is expected to move through the area.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued the watch for areas along and north of Interstate 20. The watch goes into effect Sunday morning and covers nearly two dozen counties, including Dallas, Collin, Denton and Tarrant.

Recommended for you