Friday and Saturday might bring flash floods, lightning, ice and more.
As of Thursday afternoon, the increased potential of extreme weather was expected to begin near midday Friday.
While the storms were predicted to affect large swaths of the country's southern and eastern states, North Texas should be relatively well off compared with its more eastern neighbors.
Matt Bishop, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said the bulk of severe weather in our section of the country would likely hit East Texas and Louisiana. All things considered, Bishop said impending weekend storms are expected to be strong but not uncommon.
A graphic posted by the NWS on Monday showed a potential for hail, wind, tornadoes and flooding.
Late Wednesday morning, the NWS issued a flash flood watch for much of North Texas, including Denton, Collin, and Tarrant counties. As it stood Thursday afternoon, the watch begins Friday at noon and continues through 3 a.m. Saturday. Bishop predicted locals would see 2-4 inches of rain on average.
"Some of it may come really fast if you get a heavy thunderstorm, Bishop said. "There may be some localized higher amounts."
Experts predict Saturday will bring a slight chance of rain, but Bishop said high wind speeds will probably prevent much accumulation. With wet conditions and heavy rain, ice might form Saturday.
The highest risk of tornadoes will happen during the storm's buildup: when a low pressure system clashes with various temperature changes west of the Interstate 35 corridor. For the most part, however, portions of east Texas and Louisiana will have the highest tornado risk.
Bishop estimated storm cells would form Friday afternoon somewhere on a line between Gainesville and Lampasas. Severe weather will leave colder temperatures in its wake for locals as it pushes across the South toward the Atlantic coast.