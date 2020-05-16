The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch Saturday for Denton County until 1 a.m. Sunday.
Flood watches are issued when conditions show there's a possibility for a flood, but doesn't mean it will happen.
Denton County saw 1 to 2 inches of rain overnight and is looking to get another 2 to 4 inches, said a meteorologist with the weather service.
The heaviest rain came by around midnight Saturday followed by a lull in the morning. There were reports of pea and dime-sized hail.
"Now as the temperature is coming up [and] heating, it's allowing for the storms to reintensify," meteorologist Jason Godwin said.
With flooding, Godwin said the main concern is aimed at urbanized areas where there's construction, underpasses and poor drainage. People should also keep an eye out if they're near a creek or stream that are prone to rapid flooding.
The rain should settle down Saturday night leading to clear skies on Sunday, Godwin said. Sunday's high is projected to be 83 degrees.
The National Weather Service issues localized alerts on weather radios. In addition, residents in the city of Denton and Denton County can receive weather alerts by phone.
For other information on how to prepare for a storm, visit the city's emergency management web pages at cityofdenton.com.