Several roads are continuing to flood in Denton as the Denton Fire Department conducts "several swift-water rescues," Mayor Chris Watts said during a council meeting Tuesday.
The Denton Fire Department worked flooding incidents Tuesday afternoon around University Drive near Drug Emporium, Carroll Boulevard and Congress Street and FM 2499 and Pine Hills Lane. Mark Fleniken with the fire department said around 3:20 p.m. that calls started to slow down.
can’t even see the road anymore and cars are getting stuck@DavidFinfrock @EvanAndrewsFox4 @RickMitchellWX @BrianJamesWx pic.twitter.com/gW7rZpQYgL— C🥑LLIN Ⓥ (@collinrenfro) September 1, 2020
Denton police said at 3:30 p.m. that Interstate 35 at East University Drive will be closed for several hours while they work to clear a blockage. Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said they're helping a vehicle with an oversized load get through.
The National Weather Service placed northern Denton County under a flash flood warning early Tuesday afternoon until 4:15 p.m.
Denton, Sanger, Krum, Pilot Point, Aubrey, Northlake, Krugerville, Cross Roads, Oak Point and parts of Ray Roberts Park were all included in the advisory.
Flash Flood Alert ⛈️ The heavy rain has turned City Hall into a raging river. This is a reminder to NOT drive through flooded areas. When in doubt, remember "turn around don't drown." For severe weather updates, sign up for CodeRED at https://t.co/h1E1SlPeWG. pic.twitter.com/YAaK8YzYe2— City of Denton, TX (@cityofdentontx) September 1, 2020
Meteorologists predicted 4-6 inches of rain across those areas with isolated areas receiving higher amounts. The flash flood warning is in effect until at least 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. By 1 p.m., Denton Enterprise Airport logged .56 inches of rain.
Eric Gildersleeve, the assistant emergency management coordinator with Denton County, recommended residents monitor social media and the county's road closure page.
He said emergency services conducted one water rescue at Radecke Road in Krum around 2:49 p.m. after a woman drove her car into a flooded roadway.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the NWS was predicting a high chance of rain near Denton through Thursday afternoon. Meteorologists estimated a moderate chance of lightning Tuesday until approximately 7 p.m., at which point the chance is expected to increase drastically.