Torrential rain shrouds the TWU buildings as the first wave of thunderstorms north Texas will receive this week blew through Denton this morning just before noon bringing high winds and heavy rain Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Several roads are continuing to flood in Denton as the Denton Fire Department conducts "several swift-water rescues," Mayor Chris Watts said during a council meeting Tuesday. 

The Denton Fire Department worked flooding incidents Tuesday afternoon around University Drive near Drug Emporium, Carroll Boulevard and Congress Street and FM 2499 and Pine Hills Lane. Mark Fleniken with the fire department said around 3:20 p.m. that calls started to slow down.

Denton police said at 3:30 p.m. that Interstate 35 at East University Drive will be closed for several hours while they work to clear a blockage. Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said they're helping a vehicle with an oversized load get through.

The National Weather Service placed northern Denton County under a flash flood warning early Tuesday afternoon until 4:15 p.m.

Denton, Sanger, Krum, Pilot Point, Aubrey, Northlake, Krugerville, Cross Roads, Oak Point and parts of Ray Roberts Park were all included in the advisory. 

Meteorologists predicted 4-6 inches of rain across those areas with isolated areas receiving higher amounts. The flash flood warning is in effect until at least 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. By 1 p.m., Denton Enterprise Airport logged .56 inches of rain.

Eric Gildersleeve, the assistant emergency management coordinator with Denton County, recommended residents monitor social media and the county's road closure page.

He said emergency services conducted one water rescue at Radecke Road in Krum around 2:49 p.m. after a woman drove her car into a flooded roadway. 

As of Tuesday afternoon, the NWS was predicting a high chance of rain near Denton through Thursday afternoon. Meteorologists estimated a moderate chance of lightning Tuesday until approximately 7 p.m., at which point the chance is expected to increase drastically. 

