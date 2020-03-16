It’s “fix a leak” week.
Before summer makes its demands, water officials recommend that homeowners take a minute to find and fix leaks.
“Leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water lost in an average home every year—the amount of water it takes to wash 300 loads of laundry,” said Larry N. Patterson, executive director of Upper Trinity Regional Water District, which supplies water to many Denton County communities.
You can find a toilet leak by putting a little food coloring in the tank and checking back 10 minutes later to see if there is color in the book. Look for dripping faucets and fixtures, and check the irrigation system, too.
When replacing fixtures, look for the WaterSense label, which means it uses 20% less water than standard models.
Upper Trinity has helpful videos online at utrwd.com/conservation.