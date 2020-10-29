Add early voting in Denton County to the list of things drastically changed during 2020.
Below are some of the highlights following a Denton Record-Chronicle analysis of early voting data obtained from the Denton County Elections Administration, which covers early voting for this election cycle up to Wednesday afternoon.
Just shy of 60% of registered voters in the county had cast a ballot by then.
This analysis focused on four local races that had all voting precincts located within Denton County. They were Precincts 1 and 3 for the Denton County Commissioners Court and Districts 1 and 2 for the Denton City Council.
Those races were chosen because they represent defined districts but don’t include voters across the entire county. Voters deciding those races represent a microcosm of all county voters with large sections of rural, suburban and urban areas across much of eastern and central Denton County.
Higher turnout correlates with smaller precinct size
One Denton precinct near Shady Shores had the second-highest voter turnout rate for 2020 with 80% of ballots cast from registered voters. The precinct had no registered voters in 2016, but there were 135 in time to vote in this election. The Denton County Central Appraisal District shows houses were constructed in 2017, signaling new development.
Precincts 4042 in Krum, 3022 in Lewisville and 4019 in Copper Canyon are also small precincts that have seen voter turnout over 60%. The precinct in Krum had 32 votes cast by Wednesday afternoon, up two from the 2016 election. The other two areas also showed slightly higher turnout compared with 2016.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the same held true for both Denton City Council races with defined districts; the precincts with the most registered voters tended to be those with the lowest turnout.
For example, Precinct 1009 in north Denton had one of the largest groups of registered voters for the District 2 City Council race. It also floated at the lower end of turnout compared with other precincts in that district.
The same was true for Precinct 4011, which includes the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center. Voters in that precinct will help decide who takes over the City Council District 1 seat, but less than 44% of registered voters had cast a ballot by Wednesday afternoon.
Political leanings vary drastically
Denton County is largely Republican. President Donald Trump won the 2016 election with roughly 57% of the votes, and Sen. Ted Cruz won reelection in 2018 with about 54% of the votes.
Republicans won a majority of the voters in Commissioners Court Precincts 1 and 3 in the past two elections, and neither Commissioners Hugh Coleman nor Bobbie Mitchell had opponents when they were up for reelection in 2016. Mitchell has represented Precinct 3 for 20 years, and Coleman, who lost the primary election, will end his tenure in the Precinct 1 seat with 12 years under his belt.
Fewer than three dozen of the county’s 158 precincts went to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, and many of those voters were clumped in central Denton and the county’s southeast corner.
Perhaps not surprisingly, voters in central and northern Denton cast far more ballots in Democratic primaries than their Republican counterparts during the most recent primary election cycle.
That could be at least partially attributed to the contentious primaries for Democratic presidential candidates, which brought many Democratic voters to the polls. On the other hand, President Donald Trump had no serious competition in his bid for the Republican nomination.
Most ballots were cast in person
Mail-in voting surged in Denton County this year, but a majority of voters still cast their ballots in person.
The elections office continued receiving hundreds of mail-in ballots Wednesday. As of that afternoon, voters in precincts included within City Council Districts 1 and 2 cast nearly 90% of their votes in person as opposed to by mail.
Approximately 95% of voters in Commissioners Court Precincts 1 and 3 voted in person rather than by mail through Wednesday.
Turnout soars past primaries
Voter turnout is higher in presidential election years, and primary elections don’t see a large turnout. According to Denton County Elections, 134,939 people voted in the 2020 primary election, while 341,646 people had voted in the 2020 general election by Wednesday afternoon.
The county received 302,835 ballots in the 2016 general election for a total voter turnout of 64.69%.
City Council voters in Districts 1 and 2 blew past their turnout in the primaries well before Election Day. By Wednesday afternoon, voters across those precincts had cast ballots at double and sometimes triple the rate they managed in the primary elections earlier this year.
Voters in Precincts 1 and 3 for Commissioners Court also exceeded turnout from the primaries. By Wednesday afternoon, voters in these precincts more than doubled turnout from the primary election this year.
Some precincts have already exceeded past Election Day numbers
Precincts across the board had approached the overall turnout rates for previous elections by Wednesday, before early voting had even ended.
Many were within striking distance of benchmarks set in 2016 and 2018, but a select few had surpassed previous turnout rates without the significant boost expected to continue rolling in through Election Day.
One precinct that includes slivers of far northwest Denton and some Krum voters had surpassed the turnout it managed in 2016 and 2018 by Wednesday afternoon. It hadn’t gained any registered voters since 2016.
Voters just north of University Drive and west of Locust Street in Denton had beaten their turnout in the 2018 election and nearly surpassed their 2016 record by Wednesday.
Friday is the last day to vote early for the 2020 general election. Denton County voters can cast a ballot at any location during early voting. Polling hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m.