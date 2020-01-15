Denton City Council members Keely Briggs and Gerard Hudspeth filed applications for the May city elections, making official their announced runs for mayor on the first day for local candidate filing.
Mayor Chris Watts terms out in May after serving three consecutive two-year terms. Briggs, 44, is leaving her council seat in the middle of her third and final term to run. She appointed her husband, Chris Briggs, as campaign treasurer. Hudspeth, 47, is also leaving his seat, but in the middle of his second term. He is serving as his own campaign treasurer.
Three other city candidates also filed Wednesday, including Place 5 incumbent Deb Armintor. An English professor at the University of North Texas, Armintor, 46, is seeking her second term on the council. She will face opposition from Rick Baria Jr., 68, a land planner, who filed early Wednesday.
Armintor's husband, Marshall Armintor, serves as her campaign treasurer. Baria named John Baines as his.
Jim Mann, 50, pastor of Lifeline Church and former Denton Record-Chronicle religion columnist, filed Wednesday to run for Place 6. He previously filed campaign finance paperwork naming Pat Smith as his campaign treasurer. He is running for the seat currently held by Paul Meltzer.