First Refuge Ministries announced it has received another $35,000 from the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation.
The grant will help pay for dental care to Denton County residents who lack access to care. First Refuge offers the only free dental clinic for adults in Denton County.
First Refuge received a $35,000 grant from Delta Dental in October 2018, which helped fund equipment purchases for its dental clinic.
First Refuge also offers free medical, counseling and food services at its Denton and Sanger locations, serving more than 1,200 low-income residents annually.