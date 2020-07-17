The city of Denton's committee for use-of-force will host its first public input session when the committee meets virtually Thursday to allow residents to voice their experience and stories, according to a news release.
Residents will be able to provide input by phone or through an online comment form prior to Thursday's meeting. Anyone wishing to speak by phone can call 940-349-7800 around 5:30 p.m. — 30 minutes before the meeting starts.
Residents who call have four minutes to speak and callers using a Spanish interpreter will be given eight minutes.
People can also submit a comment by 4 p.m. Thursday by visiting the Ad Hoc Use-of-Force Committee page on the city of Denton's website. These comments will be provided to committee members before the start of the meeting but won't be read aloud during the meeting.
Residents can virtually attend the meeting Thursday by visiting the city's website.