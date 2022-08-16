JILL-BIDEN
Michelle Obama and Jill Biden arrive ahead of the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan, 20, 2017.

 Jonathan Newton/Washington Post

First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, and will isolate and begin a course of antiviral treatment, according to the White House.

"After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First Lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening," her spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement. "She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive."

