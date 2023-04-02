American Airlines Center will have a special guest Sunday for the women’s national championship game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 LSU.
First lady Jill Biden planned to be in attendance as a champion is crowned in Dallas, press secretary Vanessa Valdivia told The Dallas Morning News on Saturday.
On Sunday, Biden was photographed in a suite with women’s sports pioneer and tennis superstar Billie Jean King.
Biden is an avid sports fan who attended the Super Bowl in Arizona in February and Game 4 of the World Series last fall.
She last attended a women’s Final Four in 2010, alongside then-Vice President Joe Biden, when UConn beat Stanford for the national title.
Biden had been rooting for her alma mater Villanova — where she received her Master’s of Arts in English in 1991 — before nine-seed Miami upset the No. 4 seed in the Sweet 16.
President Biden had Villanova winning the national championship in his bracket released ahead of the tournament. He also had South Carolina, Stanford and UConn in his Final Four with national finalist Iowa losing in the Elite 8 and LSU losing in the second round.
The First lady is stopping in Dallas on her way to Colorado as part of the Biden Administration’s “Investing in America” tour. The Bidens, Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Cabinet members are traveling to more than 20 states in three weeks to tout the president’s economic agenda and gains in manufacturing and jobs.
