Beatriz Martinez didn’t expect to finally get clean, potable water Wednesday morning when AM Plumbing went out to Green Tree Estates to get some work done, but just before noon, her family of four became the first in the community to connect to the city of Denton’s water supply.
Residents at the mobile home community in southeastern Denton have been without potable water since November and have gone much longer than that without clean water to wash their hands, bathe and wash dishes. Efforts to connect to the city’s water began when the owner of the well water at Green Tree ceased operations in November and the city declared an emergency declaration.
About eight months later, Martinez watched as clean water flowed from the sink of her new home on Ash Lane.
“I thought I’d be the last [to connect], but I was the first,” Martinez said in Spanish. “But in the Bible it says the last ones will be the first.”
Martinez’s home was the first to connect because her home is closest to the main city water line, and the plumber wanted to take it as a learning curve to see what the city will look for when the next water connections come. On top of that, Martinez needed water running to see if her new septic tank was working properly.
There were a couple of leaks from a sink pipe, but they were quickly repaired. A city inspector stopped by to make some recommendations, and he gave her a thumbs up on his way out.
“There ain’t a devil in hell that can stop us,” said Luis Lopez, a co-owner of AM Plumbing, once they got the water running.
Next on the agenda is to create easements to run down 1.5-inch PEX tubes to the rest of the homes.
“An easement is a piece of land that is either bought or donated for utilities,” Lopez said. “So [the road owners] are going to create 10 feet to allow us to run the water because this [Rolling Green Road and Ash Lane] is a private road. … I can’t just come in and start digging wherever I want. There’s laws around that.”
Once that’s all set up, Lopez said he’s ready to go.
Residents and advocates asked the Denton City Council over the weekend to extend the emergency declaration while they work out the easements. If the council votes to extend the declaration, it means residents would receive water from the city for another 30 days and pay for their tanks for another month.
Six property owners have paid the tap, meter and impact fee to begin connecting to the city’s water. A GoFundMe page created by local advocacy groups has raised $44,028 to help residents with necessary repairs, but the materials and equipment were all donated, and Lopez is offering free labor, he said.
“The local supply houses have donated materials — Locke Supply, Longhorn Supply, Morrison Supply,” Lopez said. “I’ve gotten local plumbing groups that are going to come out. Actual plumbers are going to come out here and tie in all these houses.”
Before he left, the city inspector said Martinez had the most amount of work to do in order to connect, but she did it well. In June, she said she spent much more than the $6,938 fee because she had to get a new septic tank.
“History was made today at Green Tree,” Martinez said. “After 10 years with dirty water … today, I’m going to shower all night.”