The City of Denton and Mayor Chirs Watts formed a use-of-force ad hoc committee to address police’s use of force in the city.
Watts created the committee because he made a pledge to Commit to Action, a national initiative created by former president Barack Obama and the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance. Commit to Action calls on mayors to review and reform their city police’s use of force policies.
The committee will meet for the first time Thursday, June 25 at 6 p.m.
Police Chief Frank Dixon, who is on the committee because of his position, said that he hopes to have meaningful and uncomfortable conversations with the committee. He wants the police department to come out of it as a better reflection of what the community wants.
“Especially in law enforcement we can never stop striving to be better, even though I truly believe we have a good police department, we can be great,” Dixon said.
It’s membership is made up of representatives from each university in Denton, leaders in the LGBTQ and religious communities, Denton Police personnel and citizens. One notable member is community activist Willie Hudspeth, who is the committee’s representative for the NAACP.
Dixon said that it’s important they get feedback from “everyday people” who may not be students or come into contact with police often.
“I think the mayor did a really good job of getting a cross section of what Denton looks like,” Dixon said.
For their June 25 meeting, the Denton Police Department will present a general overview of their policies, procedures, organization, structure, budget and other relevant topics. Members will also vote on a Chair and a Vice Chair.
“We have to collaborate collectively to make the policing profession better,” Dixon said. “And it can start right here in Denton. We have a tremendous opportunity.”
The committee’s first meeting is on June 25 at 6 p.m. and will be streamed online via the city’s website. The committee will meet on Thursday evenings.