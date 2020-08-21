Mosquitoes brought back a seasonal virus for Denton County residents to worry about just in case there wasn't enough on our plates.
A city of Denton resident is the first confirmed human case of West Nile Virus, according to Denton County Public Health.
No further information about the patient was released Friday. The announcement came two came just about two weeks earlier than its corresponding announcement in 2018. There were no human cases reported in 2019, said Jennifer Rainey, a spokeswoman for DCPH.
County health officials recommend locals drain standing water to destroy mosquito breeding sites, dress in long sleeve shirts, wear pants and spray themselves down with Environmental Protection Agency-approved mosquito repellents.
Roughly 80% of people infected with the virus develop no symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Approximately 20% might develop a fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.
Right around 0.7% of people infected develop an even more severe fever that could harm their central nervous system. Other symptoms include headaches, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.
Recovery from symptoms could take weeks or months, according to the CDC.