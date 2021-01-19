Two home fires in Denton toward the end of a holiday weekend left eight people displaced on different sides of town, a Denton Fire Department spokesperson said Tuesday morning.
A fire early Tuesday displaced six residents in the 2200 block of McCormick Street near Denia Park. First responders were at the scene around 4:44 a.m. to handle a fire that started from a candle that was left burning, department spokesperson Battalion Chief David Boots said.
The home wasn’t a total loss from the fire and no one was injured. Boots said the relationship among the six residents is unknown.
Two other people were displaced from an apartment building near Texas Woman’s University after a fire heavily damaged the building, Boots said.
The fire in the 1000 block of Oakland Street affected a two-story apartment over a garage around 2:19 p.m. Monday Boots said the building was heavily damaged due to "improperly discarded smoking material."