Family isn’t limited to blood.
The Lake Cities Fire Department showed that when they and other area departments came together for one of their own now that Capt. Troy Hammons has been in the hospital for seven weeks following a medical emergency.
A torn calf muscle in early June turned into an infection, and Hammons, a 23-year veteran of the department, has been in the hospital for the past seven weeks with about seven surgeries. The infection developed into staph and led to a flesh-eating bacteria, said Raychel Hammons. She said the bacteria continued to spread following a below-the-knee amputation, so her husband had an above-the-knee amputation July 14 in an effort to save his life.
Troy Hammons started working for Lake Cities in 1997 and moved up the ranks to become a captain at Station 2. On his days off, Raychel said he works on engines with medics and restores old firetrucks.
“This has definitely been the most traumatic thing to happen in our lives, but with modern technology, hopefully he will walk again in the near future,” Raychel said in an email Saturday. “Troy would love nothing more than to return to work to serve the citizens of Corinth, Lake Dallas, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores.”
Health care facilities have restricted visitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so his family — blood and workplace alike — haven’t been able to visit like they truly want to. Raychel Hammons said their daughter, Kinley, has been able to visit three times for only 30 minutes each visit.
Lake Cities Fire Chief Michael Ross said it has been challenging not being there for Troy Hammons the way they want to, but they’re trying to be there any way they can. He said Hammons is a model captain and is a great example for those who work under him.
“It really is a family [here], and oftentimes we spend more time with each other on shift than we do with our own family because we’re together 24 hours a day,” Ross said about the friendships between firefighters at Lake Cities. “During that time, they trust each other and work together and [are] put in dangerous situations.”
In early July, Ross, the Lake Cities Fire Department and other fire departments got together to visit Hammons from outside his window using the Frisco Fire Department’s ladder truck. Friends rode up to his window and called to speak with him as they were still separated by a window.
Wes Oldham, a firefighter who has worked with Hammons for 21 years, said firefighters are a big band of brothers.
“Whether it’s from New York to San Francisco all the way back to Texas, if someone’s in need of help, we may not be able to physically help, but can help monetarily [through fundraisers],” Oldham said.
Supporting Hammons is a little more personal to Oldham. He said Hammons helped organize fundraisers for his son, who has special needs.
“He’s like a second dad to my kids,” Oldham said.
Raychel Hammons said she doesn’t know what her family would’ve done without the fire department’s support.
“Firemen are co-workers, friends and seeing as how they spend a third of the year together, they become brothers,” she said. “We cannot thank them enough for the outpouring of love, support, friendship and prayers. … Even in the midst of our darkest days, God is still blessing us through our friends and fire family.”
A fundraiser on GoFundMe organized by the Lake Cities Firefighters Local Association 4231 has raised $20,000 of its $25,000 goal as of Monday evening. The fundraiser was established on July 11.
The money will help cover medical expenses and extensive remodel work to the Hammons family’s home to help accommodate the fire captain as he recovers.
Adam Scott, president of the firefighters association, said he hopes the outpouring of support continues for the Hammons family, as there’s still a long road ahead of them.
“Working in the industry we’re in, we see the difficulties people go through with mobility, so we’re trying to make this as easy as possible for him when he comes home,” Scott said. “We’d like to see him back as soon as possible, back home to spend time with him.”