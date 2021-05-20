A fire at the Holiday Lodge reported around 1:57 p.m. was out by about 2:30 p.m., although the cause is still under investigation.
Battalion Chief David Boots, a spokesperson for the Fire Department, said around 2:15 p.m. that the department was working through a two-alarm fire at 1112 E. University Drive. At the scene, displaced residents spoke with officials and lingered around the building.
Jacob Cooper, a deputy fire marshal for the city of Denton, said the building is unlivable now. No serious injuries were reported.
“The main fire damage looks like it’s contained to one room, but heat, smoke, water, everything kind of affected the whole building,” Cooper said. “At this point, I would say the building is not livable. No power, no gas. Smoke and heat damage.”
TRAFFIC ALERT | Due to a structure fire, eastbound lanes of E. University Drive are closed at N. Bell Avenue. Please avoid the area of University Drive near Ruddell Street to allow first responders to safely work. @DentonFireDept pic.twitter.com/L0Dl7eB8Zj— Denton Police Dept (@DENTONPD) May 20, 2021
Bobby Sims was a resident at the Holiday Lodge. He said he went to the grocery store and was gone for about an hour. When he returned, he said he could smell smoke.
“I grabbed the comforter off my bed,” Sims said. “It was on fire. My couch was on fire. And I was trying to hit my couch with a comforter to put it out, and it wrapped back around my leg right here. It burned my leg.”
The back of his leg looked red from where he said the fire burned him. Sims said the person he was with grabbed the fire extinguisher to put it out before they called 911.
Sims said he’d been at the Holiday Lodge for about a week and that it was his home.
“All my stuff is gone again,” he said.
A deputy fire marshal told me the fire was out before he got here and he assumes it was put out quickly since not many units were heavily affected, as shown. Another said the building is now uninhabitable due to damage. #dentonrc https://t.co/H7qW5yL3j5 pic.twitter.com/3NINumDVl1— Zaira Perez 🇲🇽 (@zairalperez) May 20, 2021
Deputy Fire Marshal Jeb Miller pointed out two rooms that had the most damage.
“Obviously, you can see it started probably in one of these two rooms here,” he said. “But we haven’t even gone in there to investigate yet. We’re waiting on the fire crews to clear before we go in and investigate.”
The Denton Police Department and Fire Department blocked off part of East University Drive from Bell Avenue to North Ruddell Street. Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said all of the eastbound lanes was now open for motorists by about 3:30 p.m.
