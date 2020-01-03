Finding a way to pay for the renovation of City Hall West returns to the Denton City Council agenda Tuesday.
The council authorized enough money last year to replace the windows and stem the water damage that had begun to the 93-year-old building. But the entire face-lift could cost as much as $8.5 million, depending on what city leaders decide to do.
City Hall West, built in Spanish Colonial Revival style in 1927, is both a local and state historic landmark. The architectural style is rare for Denton and North Texas, but for some reason, the image of City Hall West doesn’t hold the community’s imagination the way the Courthouse on the Square does.
City Council candidates, for example, have used the Courthouse on the Square, which is a county building, as a backdrop for their political flyers. Mayor Chris Watts, meanwhile, has used City Hall West as a backdrop for his campaign materials.
“For me, what’s important — and what’s still important — is that the building has had a strong historical impact to the city,” Watts said. “We’ve covered up some things that were quite grand.”
Watts has championed the building’s renovation through much of his nearly six years as mayor. Although there had been extensive community discussions about the renovations, the city didn’t have a complete construction plan to bring the project to the voters as part of November’s $221.5 million bond package.
That likely means any allocation will likely come from council-initiated funding, such as certificates of obligation.
A citizens committee agreed that the building’s signature space, including a grand staircase and a community auditorium, should be restored. But the 24-member committee had differing ideas for who would ultimately occupy the building.
Council members agreed in October there was no reason to hold up restoration until that question was answered. City staff advised them that construction costs are rising locally at inflationary levels, nearly 10% annually.
In addition, Watts said some city offices could return to City Hall West.
“We need the space,” Watts said.
In the early years, City Hall West was home to nearly all city functions — even the fire department ran out of the bottom floor. In later years, the Denton Police Department had its offices there.
The city’s planning department moved out of the building in 2016 and into leased office space in anticipation of the renovations. Last year, the city purchased 401 N. Elm St. and is expected to move the department into that building once renovations are complete later this year.