Texas Woman's University is hosting the Foster Care Film & Community Engagement Project on Wednesday evening, with short documentary screenings and a panel discussion.
The films are being shown in six Texas cities, funded in part by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Potential foster parents, advocates and others are encouraged to attended this free, public event to learn more by hearing from youths in foster care. Both the film director and one of the film subjects will be in attendance.
The screening and panel discussion is scheduled to run from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in TWU's Multipurpose Classroom and Laboratory Building, 1200 N. Bell Ave.