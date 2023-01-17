Fidelity, a $10.6 trillion-asset Boston-based financial services company, is pledging $250 million to help Black, Hispanic and other historically under-served students over the first five years with its new Invest in My Education program.
Besides DFW, the program will also launch in Boston and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. All three regions were chosen based on the population of Black and Hispanic communities, existing inequalities and needs, and a Fidelity presence. Of its about 53,000 U.S. workers, Fidelity has about 9,000 in Dallas-Fort Worth and four local offices.
“Dallas-Fort Worth has a deep population, a deep workforce and a deep student base,” said Scott Orr, head of Southern regional public affairs at Fidelity.
Fidelity plans to launch three more regions in 2024, three in 2025 and two in 2026.
The funds will provide access to education and support for the students, with about 80% going to individual scholarships for two-year college, four-year college or certificate programs. The other 20% will be used for grants, including ones given to institutions to help students who have unpaid tuition and academic fee balances and others given to nonprofits focused on helping under-served students graduate.
“We believe there’s a lot of value in choosing a region like DFW because there are a lot of employees to be mentors and to offer support,” Orr said.
