Denton County announced one additional COVID-19 case on Sunday, which is the fewest number of total new cases since the first was reported on March 15.
Meanwhile, the total number of countywide cases of the novel coronavirus has increased to 593.
Denton County Public Health director Matt Richardson said the total number of new cases has offered glimmers of hope as the county combats the pandemic. However, with a backlog in cases being reported and updates happening to their database, Richardson said that an increased number of novel coronavirus cases could be anticipated over the new few days.
“The low number of cases DCPH is reporting this Saturday and Sunday are likely due to a database update slowing our receipt of new cases, along with little backlog of cases for DCPH to report,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH. “We anticipate any positive cases not provided to us from Saturday through early this next week will be promptly added after the update, which may result in higher numbers later this week.”
Currently, there is still a shortage of local supplies for testing and prioritization has been reserved for the most vulnerable and symptomatic patients, said Jennifer Rainey, spokeswoman for DCPH. With community spread in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, she said additional cases will likely be identified and announced.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, an approximate total of 4,197 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted within Denton County. The tests include the cumulative total of those performed by public and private laboratories and do not correlate with county counts. Public health expects that testing will increase with additional supplies.
The newly announced case on Sunday was reported to emanate from unincorporated Denton County, where the total number of cases increased to 60.
No additional cases were reported from either residents or staff members at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where the total number of infected remains at 112. The total number of residents infected with the virus is 54, while the total number of staff members is 58; however, 14 staff members who reside outside of the county are excluded from case totals.
No additional cases were reported from residents at long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, where the countywide total remains at 17 as of Sunday. The total number of nursing facilities with reported cases stands at three.
In the meantime, the total number of recovered cases remains at 248 individuals, while the total number of active cases increased from 328 to 329. The total number of fatalities stands at 16 with no additional deaths reported by county officials Sunday.
A total of 487 individuals are reportedly in home or facility isolation, while 105 are hospitalized with the virus and one case is still pending.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath. Public health officials are urging people to call ahead before arriving at an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit community spread of the virus.