Denton businessman George Ferrie, 32, has filed to run for the District 1 seat on the Denton City Council.
Ferrie challenged current council member Gerard Hudspeth last year in his bid for reelection, but was unsuccessful. Hudspeth has since resigned his seat, effective in May, to run for mayor against council member Keely Briggs.
Ferrie will face Birdia Johnson, 62, a retired employee from the University of North Texas.
Friday is the last day for candidates to file for mayor and the at-large council seats in Places 5 and 6. The last day for City Council hopefuls to file for District 1 or 2 is Tuesday, March 3.
The election is Saturday, May 2.