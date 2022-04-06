A Denton business owner wanted the Jewish community in the U.S. to know exactly what he thought about them, the feds say.
So Anthony Hammer, according to federal prosecutors, sent an email to the Anti-Defamation League, laying out his position: “come and find me. come after me. come hunt me down. this is me. this is really me. all of my info. I will kill all of you zionist pigs. 4th reich. Soon.”
They did find him — with help from the FBI.
Now Hammer, 33, is in federal custody without bond on a charge of making interstate threats to the ADL, a civil rights and anti-hate organization based in New York City, court records show.
A search of his Denton rental home turned up numerous shirts and hats displaying Nazi and anti-Semitic messages and symbols, court records show. Agents also seized assault rifles, body armor, a riot shield, a spear, a sword and other weapons. Some of the material agents found included anti-government, anti-vaccination and white supremacist messages, authorities said.
Handwritten notes in a spiral notebook found during the search said: “get unvaxxed cops who won’t submit to the jab on our side;” and “burn DC to the ground;” and “return it to its swamp state,” court records show.
Hammer’s arrest coincides with a sharp increase in anti-Semitic threats, intimidation and hate crimes over the past few years. The ADL reported almost 700 hate crimes against Jews in 2020. The organization said it also received reports that year of more than 2,000 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism targeting Jews. In 2019, such crimes reached an all-time high in the U.S., said the ADL, which has tracked them since 1979.
The ADL last year reported a 5% increase in the number of anti-Semitic incidents in Texas, which included graffiti in Dallas and a “big uptick in distribution of white supremacist propaganda over much of North Texas.”
A large swastika was painted atop an abandoned city of Dallas parking garage in 2020, for example. Another swastika was painted on the garage with the words “Rise up! We are everywhere,” along with other anti-Semitic messages.
Also in 2020, multiple Jewish congregations in the Dallas area were disrupted during Zoom prayer sessions by intruders who shouted and typed violent, anti-Semitic messages.
Last month, a San Marcos teenager was charged in federal court for allegedly setting fire to an Austin synagogue. Franklin Barrett Sechriest, 19, was captured on surveillance video carrying a five-gallon container and toilet paper to the synagogue’s sanctuary in October 2021, authorities said. Sechriest, a college student, wrote about his hatred for Jews and Blacks in journals found by agents during a search of his home.
In the local case, Hammer also is accused of threatening to murder Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, who is Jewish. Hammer has not been charged with a crime in that matter, which remains under investigation.
An attorney for Hammer, who previously lived in South Florida, could not be reached for comment.
An ADL spokesman said he could not comment on an ongoing investigation but that “ADL is cooperating with federal authorities on the matter.”
During a detention hearing last month in Plano, an FBI agent testified about the threat Hammer allegedly communicated to the ADL.
Agent Jeffrey Cotner told a judge that Hammer submitted his threat through ADL’s website in July 2021 and listed himself as a “point-of-contact.” The agent described the “4th Reich” term Hammer used as a “hypothetical idea that refers to a possible resurgence of Nazi ideas.”
The IP address of the computer used to send the threat belonged to GSL Health LLC, a business Hammer operated, he said. And Cotner said in his testimony that Hammer’s employees confirmed that he had “expressed anti-Semitic views.”
FBI agents searched Hammer’s home on March 4 and found $100,000 in cash in his bedroom along with a “sticker-making device and related materials” that Hammer used to create stickers opposing COVID-19 vaccines, court records show. The FBI agent said he didn’t know if Hammer also created the various anti-Semitic and white supremacist stickers found in the home.
Cotner told the judge that Hammer also made eight threats “over a recorded telephone line” to the Pennsylvania governor’s staff over several days in November 2020. “That included multiple death threats directed toward Governor Wolf,” the agent said in his testimony. He said Pennsylvania authorities are investigating the incidents.
The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
The FBI agent also detailed several run-ins Hammer has had with law enforcement.
That included a September 2021 incident at a local Starbucks during which Hammer became enraged over masks the employees were wearing, court records show. Hammer became aggressive, “shouted derogatory comments, threw drinks over the counter and threw a tip jar, which hit an employee in the knee,” court records said.
About two months after that, Hammer was stopped for speeding in Oklahoma and tried to bribe the officer, the agent said. Hammer was hit with a stun gun, arrested and charged with bribing an officer, speeding and obstruction, court records show.
And in December 2021, Hammer was again shocked by a stun gun and arrested during a traffic stop, this time in Denton County after resisting officers, the FBI agent said in his testimony.
Those cases remain pending.
In addition, Hammer was charged in 2014 with assaulting a police officer in Washington, D.C., and completed a court diversion program.
During the recent detention hearing, Hammer’s roommate, friend and business partner testified that he met Hammer in Florida in 2016. He said he moved in with Hammer on Jan. 1 in the house he’s renting in Denton. He told the judge he shares Hammer’s political views but not his “social stances” and did not know about the threats, court records show.
At the end of the hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson ruled that Hammer was a flight risk and a danger and ordered him to remain in custody pending trial.
The North Texas area, like the nation as a whole, has seen a resurgence of neo-Nazism in recent years. Members from several neo-Nazi hate groups have been arrested here, including Iron Youth, AtomWaffen Division and Patriot Front.
The Texas Department of Public Safety calls them “White Racially Motivated” groups or WRMs, which include two major categories: white supremacists and white nationalists. In its January 2020 domestic terrorism threat assessment report, DPS called them the “most violently active domestic terrorism type.”
Christian Mackey, for example, is a self-described “radical Jew slayer” from Grand Prairie who encouraged others to kill Jews and Blacks. He was sentenced in December to 18 months in federal prison for illegally selling a gun to felon. Mackey, 20, had ties to the Iron Youth, a neo-Nazi and white nationalist group dedicated to National Socialism and political terror, authorities said. The group pushes a “siege” ideology that calls for anti-government terrorist attacks as a way to instigate a race war.
And the ADL reported that right-wing extremists exploited the January hostage crisis at a Colleyville synagogue to advance their anti-Semitic ideologies, including Holocaust denial.