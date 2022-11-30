The National Transportation Security Board released its first investigative report Wednesday detailing the Dallas air show crash that killed six people earlier this month.
The midair collision on Nov. 12 involved two World War II-era planes, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra. One pilot was in the P-63 while the five others were in the B-17. No one on the ground was injured or killed.
The four-page preliminary report did not determine a cause for the crash.
Video posted on social media the day of the collision showed the P-63 banking and colliding with the B-17, which was flying straight. The impact disintegrated the P-63 and split the B-17 in half, with the front half of the fuselage exploding in flames as it hit the ground.
Wreckage from both planes was removed from the scene in the following days, and evidence collected included an electronic flight display from the B-17 and GPS navigational unit from the P-63.
Both devices were damaged but sent to a lab in Washington, D.C., to determine what information, if any, could be retrieved.
The B-17′s device contained position information, the report says, while the device recovered from P-63 “did not record any information for the accident flight.”
The full investigation is expected to take 12 to 18 months.
The Commemorative Air Force identified those who died as Terry Barker, Leonard “Len” Root, Curtis “Curt” Rowe, Craig Hutain, Dan Ragan and Kevin “K5″ Michels.