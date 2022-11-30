11/13/22 collision of airplanes
Debris lays across the open field at the Dallas Executive Airport on Nov. 13 after a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided in midair a day earlier.

 Liesbeth Powers/DMN

The National Transportation Security Board released its first investigative report Wednesday detailing the Dallas air show crash that killed six people earlier this month.

The midair collision on Nov. 12 involved two World War II-era planes, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra. One pilot was in the P-63 while the five others were in the B-17. No one on the ground was injured or killed.

