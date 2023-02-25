A federal judge on Friday ordered Marriott to respond to Michael Irvin’s request for various materials and information, including surveillance video, in the former Cowboys wide receiver’s $100 million defamation lawsuit against the hotel chain, but the development likely won’t deliver directly what Irvin seeks.

Marriott has until 5 p.m. Tuesday to respond to a request for “any and all video recordings, written reports, and/or witness statements gathered that pertain to Michael Irvin’s stay at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel in February 2023,” according to court documents filed in the Eastern District of Texas.

