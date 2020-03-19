The Federal Housing Administration placed a moratorium on foreclosures and evictions for single family homeowners with FHA-insured mortgages for the next 60 days in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the moratoriums apply to homeowners with FHA-insured Title II Single Family forward and Home Equity Conversion (reverse) mortgages.
Mortgage servicers must halt all new foreclosure actions and suspend all foreclosure actions currently in process; and cease all evictions of persons from FHA-insured single-family properties.
More information is available at hud.gov.