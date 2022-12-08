Federal regulators Thursday authorized an updated booster shot for Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for young children, saying the inoculation would offer increased protection amid a wave of respiratory illnesses that is increasing peril to youngsters. It means that the youngest Americans will have access to variant-targeting boosters already available to older children and adults.

The Food and Drug Administration, in a statement, said children 6 months through 5 years old would be eligible for the booster - known as a "bivalent" shot targeting omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 and the original version of the virus - two months after they have completed Moderna's two-dose primary series.

