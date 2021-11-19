WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized booster shots of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for everyone 18 and older, opening up eligibility to tens of millions more fully vaccinated adults.
The move simplifies eligibility, fulfills a pledge by President Joe Biden to offer the shots to every American adult and formally allows a practice already in place in at least 10 states. Fearful that waning protection and the onset of winter will set off a wave of breakthrough infections, a growing number of governors had already offered boosters to everyone 18 and older before the holidays.
The agency said the expansion was justified by currently available clinical trial data as well as real-world evidence. In a statement, Dr. Peter Marks, who leads the FDA division that regulates vaccines, added, “Streamlining the eligibility criteria and making booster doses available to all individuals 18 years of age and older will also help to eliminate confusion about who may receive a booster dose and ensure booster doses are available to all who may need one.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, has argued relentlessly over the past month for booster shots for all adults, a position shared by most of Biden’s other health advisers. Public health experts who argue that healthy younger adults do not need them, he has said, are ignoring the risks of symptomatic COVID-19.
“Enough is enough. Let’s get moving on here,” he said at an event Wednesday night. “We know what the data are.”
If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agrees, all adults who received a second shot of either Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago will likely be able to get a booster shot by the weekend. The agency’s outside advisers are meeting to discuss the issue Friday and will hear from Pfizer, Moderna and CDC staff.
At a White House briefing Wednesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, promised that the agency would “quickly review the safety and effectiveness data and make recommendations as soon as we hear from FDA.”
For Moderna, regulators said, the data showed that 149 clinical trial participants who received a booster dose had higher antibody levels compared with 1,055 study volunteers who received only two doses. They said Pfizer’s data for 200 participants in a clinical trial showed the booster shot raised antibody levels compared to one month after a second shot.
Critics have said the administration’s booster campaign was motivated by practical or political reasons more than scientific ones. Some said federal regulators were analyzing safety and efficacy data on the fly. Others have worried that moving to clear Pfizer and Moderna booster doses for all adults might inadvertently undermine the vaccines and suggest that two doses are not strongly protective.
“The evidence isn’t there that a large rollout of boosters is really going to have that much impact on the epidemic,” said Ira M. Longini, a vaccine expert and professor of biostatistics at the University of Florida.
He said booster doses could increase protection at least temporarily and might help jittery people feel as if they have another tool in the pandemic but would do little to halt transmission of the virus, which is being driven by the unvaccinated.
Other public health experts have argued that data from Israel, which rolled out an aggressive booster campaign over the summer, suggests boosters can cut transmission rates. They say the extra shots are needed both to counteract waning protection and to limit confusion.
Complex eligibility rules coupled with the government’s recent decision to let people choose among all three vaccines for their booster have also left the public somewhat befuddled, proponents of the FDA’s decision Friday say.
“This decision by FDA is overdue,” said Dr. Elizabeth McNally, director of the Center for Genetic Medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine.
“Many people had trouble understanding whether they should or shouldn’t get boosters,” she said in a statement. “This message is much clearer — get a booster!”
There is nearly universal agreement among federal officials, state health leaders and outside scientists that persuading the tens of millions of Americans who have yet to get even their first shot should remain the top priority in trying to curb the pandemic.
More than 182 million adults in the United States, or 71%, are fully vaccinated. So far, more than 32 million of them have gotten an additional shot.
Until now, those eligible for boosters included people 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities, people with underlying medical conditions, and those whose jobs or institutional living conditions heightened their risk.
All recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine have already been cleared to get a booster shot at least two months after their injection.
While some studies have found that the Pfizer vaccine’s effectiveness against infection and hospitalization drops about four months after the second dose, Moderna’s effectiveness has remained steadier.
At the same time, regulators have been concerned by data from Nordic countries and elsewhere suggesting that young male Moderna recipients may face heightened risks of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle — a side effect that has also been tied to the Pfizer vaccine. The FDA on Friday updated the vaccine’s fact sheets to note that some studies have suggested there may be an increased risk in men younger than 40 “relative to other authorized or approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.”
Regulators said that although data was limited, evidence suggested a lower risk of myocarditis after booster doses than after second doses of the shot. Concerns about myocarditis are behind the FDA’s decision to wait to authorize the Moderna vaccine for adolescents.
Scientists have said the absolute risk still remains very small, most cases are mild and resolve quickly and that COVID-19 can also trigger myocarditis.
The FDA said Friday that in reviewing broader booster eligibility for Moderna’s and Pfizer’s vaccines, it had examined recent virus cases and real-world data on the risks of myocarditis and concluded that the benefits of a booster shot outweighed the risks. The FDA also noted that both companies were conducting additional studies on myocarditis risk.