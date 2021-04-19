The FBI will begin an independent review of the death of Darius Tarver, a University of North Texas student shot and killed by the Denton Police Department in 2020, according to a news release.
The review follows about a month of updates in the Tarver case. Monday’s news release says the FBI accepted Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon’s request for the independent review. A grand jury returned a no-bill in early March for the officer who shot Tarver, and the Police Department last week concluded its internal investigation for the officer.
An internal investigation determined the officers involved didn’t violate Civil Service Rules or Denton police procedures. The officer who shot Tarver won’t face any internal disciplinary action.
“FBI agents who specialize in evaluating evidence will work alongside the U.S. Attorney’s Office to determine if a federal investigation should be opened,” the release states. “While the review will be conducted as expeditiously as possible, it will require patience until its resolution is determined.”
A Denton police spokesperson confirmed the Police Department hasn’t requested a federal review of its cases in recent years.
Tarver, 23, was a criminal justice student at UNT. He was shot and killed by Denton police on Jan. 21, 2020, after 911 callers reported a disturbance at The Forum Apartments early that morning.
The Police Department released the 13-minute body camera footage of the shooting a few weeks after Tarver’s death. The video shows officers telling Tarver several times to put down a frying pan and meat cleaver before they shoot him with a stun gun followed by a handgun.
A roommate of Tarver told the Denton Record-Chronicle in 2020 the slain student had been acting differently prior to his death and attributed his behavior to a car crash Tarver was in earlier that month. Dixon said last year that a car crash wasn’t mentioned to officers or dispatchers that night.
Tarver’s death sparked demonstrations in the Denton community as he was a Black man shot by police.