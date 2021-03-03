The FBI arrested a Denton police officer Wednesday, but the federal division isn’t releasing the charges until the officer has his first hearing Thursday, authorities said Wednesday evening.
Officer David Schoolcraft, who has worked for the Denton Police Department for the past 15 years, was placed on administrative leave following his arrest, according to a news release from the Police Department.
The release says he has been a part of the patrol division for his entire 15 years at the department.
The release didn’t name any charges Schoolcraft is facing and directed all questions to the FBI. A spokesperson for the FBI in Dallas said as of Wednesday evening, they could confirm only that Schoolcraft had been arrested.
“We are waiting for the initial appearance hearing before releasing charges because of files being sealed,” said spokesperson Melinda Urbina.
No court filings had been uploaded Wednesday evening in the Texas Eastern District Court, where Urbina said the case should be filed soon.
According to a Denton Record-Chronicle database of city employees, Schoolcraft was hired in 2006 and was earning about $83,807 in 2019.