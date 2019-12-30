This story was updated at 2:55 p.m. to reflect the status of the victims.
A father who authorities say tried saving his two children who'd fallen out of a canoe into frigid water Monday morning died as crews tried to save him at a Denton hospital, a fire department spokesman said.
Authorities said the man, whose identity has not be released, died after more than an hour of resuscitation at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton. The children, a 4-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, suffered from symptoms of hypothermia, Denton Fire Department spokesman David Boots said.
Boots said the family maneuvered a canoe around a lake on private property in the 2500 block of Chinn Road in northern Denton when the boy fell into the water while chasing a fishing pole he dropped. The 11-year-old girl fell in as she tried to pull the boy out of the water. Boots said the father went in after both children.
Boots said neither the daughter nor the father were wearing life vests at the time of the incident. He said firefighters were dispatched to the private lake at about 10:50 a.m. Monday.
This story will be updated.