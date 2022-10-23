FARMERSVILLE — Farmersville just may be 2022′s version of the Mayberry of Collin County, with its red brick streets in a downtown where it’s hard to find a parking space at lunchtime and on the weekends. The old buildings — some with recent improvements, but not all — are 90% leased.
There’s a farmers and flea market every first Saturday of the month except in January and October. It’s held in the refurbished long onion shed that dates back to the 1930s when the town was known as the onion capital of Texas. There’s also an old cotton gin. And Farmersville is the hometown of the most decorated World War II soldier, Audie Murphy.
“We’re the best-kept secret,” said city manager Ben White. Farmersville is about 45 miles from downtown Dallas and 17 miles east of McKinney along U.S. Highway 380. Keep going east for another 17 miles, and you’re in Greenville.
That midpoint years ago brought White to town because he was working for Raytheon, which had plants in Greenville and McKinney.
As the county seat, McKinney is bigger, but Farmersville has its own charms and strengths, he said.
U.S. Census population statistics are behind on the town’s actual growth, he said. While the official count was 3,381 last year, White said there are now about 5,000 people living there.
Camden Park was the town’s largest home development in recent years, and about 100 garden homes are being added in its fourth phase.
Two apartment complexes with 300 units each are under construction. South of town, about 1,800 homes are being developed by Green Brick Partners, the Plano-based home builder. Those are starter homes priced in the $250,000 range, a price point that can be hard to find.
“Actually, we’re trying to attract a higher-priced home, slightly up from that, to create a better mix of options,” White said.
The city is making new sewer lines a priority to keep up with growth. Water is not an issue, he said, as Farmersville was a founding member in the 1950s of the North Texas Municipal Water District.
“The farmers who lived here were independent and determined to get things done,” he said.
Farmersville also was the first city to get electricity in Collin County in 1930. City leaders are trying to act similarly now on other projects.
Farmersville has secured $3.6 million in grant money to build a public-private partnership for high-speed fiber internet infrastructure. That’s a response to the many people who moved to town from “urban centers” in Texas and from out of state, especially during the pandemic. The current internet service is through cable.
Like adjacent Princeton, Farmersville will benefit from the expansion of U.S. Highway 380, a major east-west corridor that’s in the works but still not ready to start construction. It will link eastern Collin County with jobs in Plano and Frisco. Commute times throughout Collin County rise as residents move in.
City officials are actively working to make an industrial park happen to help create jobs. About 6,000 acres on the east and south side of town are zoned for industrial use and are near the Kansas City Southern Railway Co.
Kansas City Southern’s pending $27 billion acquisition of the Canadian Pacific Railway will be the largest railway merger of this century. White sees it as a way to connect Farmersville far and wide along the combined rail systems across the U.S.
White said a new Collin College location that opened in early 2021 will help develop the city’s workforce. The college is helping Farmersville High School offer a curriculum that gives students the potential to graduate with significant college credits.
While many towns put on annual festivals, Farmersville’s biggest civic event takes on a more serious tone, White said.
Audie Murphy Day is celebrated in June around his birthday with a flyover and a parade with historic military vehicles, small segments of the Fort Hood marching band and horse cavalry. Veterans from all wars are treated to breakfast before the parade and a reverent ceremony.
She’s only been on the job since August, but Marissa Tucker, the new executive director of the Farmersville Chamber of Commerce, said, “it’s a very rural community but everyone knows everyone and supports others’ businesses.
“It never really turns into a ghost town,” said Tucker who moved from a similar job in Ada, Okla. “Here, people come to Main Street.”
Farmersville at a glance
Population: Estimated 3,612 as of 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau
Location: 45 miles northeast of downtown Dallas
Racial demographics: 73% white, 13% Black, 11% Hispanic, 2% Native American, 1% Asian, according to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data
Median household income: $44,286 as of 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau
Median existing home sale price: $318,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau
Median new construction sale price: $325,000, according to Residential Strategies
School district: Farmersville ISD
Master-planned communities: Camden Park is the city’s largest residential development in recent years. In 2021, Green Brick Partners and Meritage Homes bought 1,453 acres to build homes on 1,838 lots.
Festivals and events: Audie Murphy Day is an annual event in June. The most decorated soldier of World War II claimed Farmersville as his home. The town showed up for a huge parade when he returned in June 1945.
Infrastructure: Lake Lavon, Collin College, a future industrial park along the Kansas City Southern Railway.
History lesson: How it got its name is self-explanatory, according to the town’s local history. Farmersville is named for its residents’ dominant profession: farmers raising onions, cotton and corn.