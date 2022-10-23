Boomtown-Farmersville
FARMERSVILLE — Farmersville just may be 2022′s version of the Mayberry of Collin County, with its red brick streets in a downtown where it’s hard to find a parking space at lunchtime and on the weekends. The old buildings — some with recent improvements, but not all — are 90% leased.

There’s a farmers and flea market every first Saturday of the month except in January and October. It’s held in the refurbished long onion shed that dates back to the 1930s when the town was known as the onion capital of Texas. There’s also an old cotton gin. And Farmersville is the hometown of the most decorated World War II soldier, Audie Murphy.

