The collective worldwide community of sports fans stood at a standstill Sunday afternoon after news that former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others had been killed in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.
The helicopter carrying the group had been en route to a basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.
Among those killed were John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri, 46, and their 13-year-old daughter Alyssa. All had ties to North and West Texas as John’s brother, Jim Altobelli, resides in Aubrey, while Jim’s son, and John’s nephew, James “Bo” Altobelli, is an assistant baseball coach at Midland College.
John Altobelli was the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California.
Also killed were Sarah Chester, 45, and her 13-year-old daughter Payton; Mamba Academy basketball coach Christina Mauser, 38; and pilot Ara Zobayan, 50.
For 28-year-old Bo Altobelli, who is a former baseball player in the Minnesota Twins organization, the past few days have provided moments of reflection for him and his family. Altobelli, who was unaware any members of his family had been aboard the helicopter, said that news of the accident and its impact was brought to his attention by his father, Jim Altobelli, about an hour later.
“I was actually up here at the field here in Midland on Sunday afternoon, when my dad sent me a text saying, ‘Hey, did you hear about Kobe’s helicopter? Apparently his helicopter went down and he died,’” Bo Altobelli said. “I had no idea what was going on. And about an hour later is when my dad called back and said, ‘Just want to let you know before you find out through Twitter or the news, but your uncle was on that flight as well.’”
As more information about the accident was revealed, Altobelli said he and his family discovered that Keri and Alyssa had been killed in the accident, too. The initial sentiment his family experienced, he said, ranged from complete shock to utter disbelief. Since the accident, however, he said his cousins — John and Keri Altobelli’s surviving children, 16-year-old Lexi Altobelli and 29-year-old J.J. Altobelli — have been able to connect with their family who live in California.
“It’s been a big struggle from our entire family out there [in California], and it’s a big struggle for the whole family here, but we are going to get through it,” Bo Altobelli said. “Orange Coast College actually had their home opener [Tuesday], and I know that was a good time to get everybody together at the baseball field like John would have wanted.”
Bo Altobelli said the Orange Coast baseball team honored the life of their head coach by wearing the number 14 (John’s number) on the back of their uniforms during Tuesday’s opener. In addition, he says a unanimous vote to play was approved by members of the team prior to Tuesday’s game against Southwestern Community College, which was suspended because of lighting issues with Orange Coast trailing 7-6 in the top of the ninth inning. The game will be completed Feb. 18.
For John Altobelli, who was selected by the American Baseball Coaches Association as national coach of the year in 2019, his life had been dedicated to living between the lines. In the 27 seasons as coach at Orange Coast College, Altobelli accrued more than 700 total wins and four state championships.
But to his uncle, none of his accolades, achievements or whether his team had won or lost seemed to matter more than the relationships that were built with his players both on and off the field, Bo Altobelli said. For his uncle, baseball had not been just a job but rather a way of life that had brought together a sense of family each year.
“What was important to John was developing his players, letting his players know he has their back no matter what,” Bo Altobelli said. “He treated each and every player like they were his own son, and every year he has 35 new sons on his team, which had been something that he had taken to heart. It was more than just baseball.”
The biggest factor to his uncle’s life, however, Bo Altobelli said, was the personal value he placed on his family and their involvement in his life. He said sports had always been a driving factor behind the dynamic of his family and their relationship, and that his uncle cherished moments when they were at the field.
“Keri was a great wife and a great mother who was up at the field as much as she could to support John, and I know the girls went with her a bunch of times,” Bo Altobelli said. “And that kind of reflects back on John as well. John wanted them up there, he wanted them a part of his life and always tried to involve them.”
Jim Altobelli told KDFW-TV in Dallas his family is expected to travel to California next week for the funerals. Bo Altobelli said that while he is awaiting more information about arrangements, the silver lining is that their family is already there.
“With us being in Texas, we are kind of waiting to hear what the arrangements are going to be,” he said. “Luckily, there is a lot of family members in California and Southern California that are there right now and live there.”