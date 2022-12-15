The family of a youth football coach killed during a game this summer has sued the sports organization and brothers Aqib and Yaqub Talib.
In a lawsuit filed this week in Dallas County, the family of Michael Hickmon accused Big XII Sports League and Family Services of failing to vet coaches and provide a safe environment and adequate security.
It also alleges that former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib instigated the brawl that resulted in the August shooting. Talib’s brother, Yaqub Talib is accused of shooting 43-year-old Hickmon at the game in Lancaster.
Hickmon’s family is seeking damages in excess of $1 million.
Filed by Hickmon’s wife, daughter and parents, the lawsuit details how a tension-filled game for 9-year-olds erupted into violence.
Aqib Talib, a 36-year-old five-time Pro Bowl player who retired in 2020 after 12 seasons, financed the Bobcats, where his son played running back and Yaqub’s son was a quarterback. Hickmon coached his son’s team, the Dragons.
Players had already gotten into one scuffle during the game and were separated by adults.
Tension grew when the Bobcats were penalized for taunting, giving the Dragons a first-down. When the Dragons scored on the next play, the lawsuit states, the Talib brothers became abusive and ended the game despite remaining time.
Hickmon walked from the visitor sideline to retrieve his son’s football, which had been used as the game ball, according to the lawsuit. Aqib Talib then confronted Hickmon and punched him, causing Hickmon to backpedal to extricate himself from the confrontation, the lawsuit says.
Hickmon got back to his feet, and Yaqub Talib pulled out a handgun, the lawsuit says, firing about five shots from a few feet away. Hickmon died later that evening at Methodist Central Hospital in Dallas.
Yaqub Talib was indicted on a charge of murder. Aqib Talib has not been charged with anything.
Attorneys for the brothers did not respond to requests for comment Thursday. Previously, Clark Birdsall, Yaqub Talib’s attorney, said there’s more to the story and that there’s a case to be made for self-defense.
Claims about Aqib Talib being involved are “absolutely 100% hogwash,” Birdsall said at the time.
Three days before the Lancaster shooting, Yaqub Talib was indicted for methamphetamine possession. In 2014, Talib was in the news for being arrested on a public intoxication charge following a fight at a Dallas nightclub. Witnesses said a heavily intoxicated Talib was throwing bottles and fighting people.
Despite this, the lawsuit says, the Big XII League allowed the Talib brothers to coach.
The lawsuit also named Dallas-based Realford Consulting, the league’s partner.
Raymond Alford, owner of the consulting company and a partial owner of Big XII League, said he had not been notified of the lawsuit but that the league had no involvement in this game, which was a pre-season fundraiser for the Bobcats.
“We have no control over what happens in the pre-season,” Alford said. “We don’t run the games, we don’t supply the fields, we don’t supply the referees.”
Big XII runs background checks on coaches, Alford said, but Yaqub Talib never applied to coach.
In response to the shooting, the football league did permanently ban the Bobcats, while making its players eligible to play for any of the league’s other teams. It also banished league general manager Tevar Watson.
The league also implemented several new rules, including requiring police officers at games, installing metal detectors at the front gate and banning coolers. Men are no longer allowed to have bags of any kind, and women and girls must carry clear bags.
