Michael’s Hickmon’s family
Varonika Wilson with the nonprofit Urban Specialists leads a prayer during a press conference about resources following the death of a youth football coach Michael Hickmon outside Dallas City Hall in Dallas on Aug. 18.

The family of a youth football coach killed during a game this summer has sued the sports organization and brothers Aqib and Yaqub Talib.

In a lawsuit filed this week in Dallas County, the family of Michael Hickmon accused Big XII Sports League and Family Services of failing to vet coaches and provide a safe environment and adequate security.

