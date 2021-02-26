Although his wife is now gone, Mitch Miller says he is determined to make her dream come true by finishing their dream home in Sanger.
Ana-Merche Stierwalt Miller, who would have celebrated her 57th birthday on Wednesday, died early Tuesday after a heart attack.
The family had already suffered a tragic week during last week’s severe winter weather. The RV they were living in as they built their dream home lost power, and while they tried to secure power through a generator, the RV caught fire on Feb. 16, and they lost everything.
Stierwalt Miller then had a heart attack late Monday.
“We took her into the hospital and called the hospital around 10:30, 9 p.m.,” Miller said. “Around 12:30 a.m. is when they said there’s nothing else they can do.”
She died in the early morning hours Tuesday.
“I’m trying to figure out where we’re going to live next. … And then try to push on and get help in getting the house built,” Miller said.
Stierwalt Miller was a city girl turned country girl, Miller said. She lived in Farmers Branch for more than 20 years but eventually moved out to Sanger with her husband and the kids. They bought 10 acres of land, and she was hoping to raise chickens and goats.
“She just loved it out here and wanted us to have a nice home so the kids can run and play and enjoy things,” Miller said. “We moved out to the land, and we were living in an RV while we bought the house kit. Our plan was to build the house and pay as we go to avoid a huge house payment. But COVID hit, and with her job, it came to a screeching halt.”
Stierwalt Miller worked in the travel industry, and travel largely paused because of the pandemic.
“What I’m going to do is finish building her dream home,” Miller said.
The couple met through Yahoo! Personals, an online dating service. Miller said they would talk and talk on the phone, and he routinely asked her to go out with him after a long day at work. She declined each time and finally told him that if he wanted to go out with her, he needed to let her know in advance.
Miller recounted his response: “I’m going to have to fire my personal assistant because he’s doing a crappy job. I’ll have my coordinator work with your coordinator.”
And she laughed so hard, he recalled.
“She was into crocheting and making things,” Miller said. “She was even making things to donate to newborn babies. I could go on and on about her.”
Miller said the four children, ages 11 through 14, are doing better than he thought they would be.
“My youngest boy was inseparable from my wife,” he said. “They were always together doing things. My oldest boy has special needs. I don’t think he fully understands what’s going on, but today he said, ‘I miss Mom.’ My oldest girl, who’s almost 15, has really stepped up.”
Jason Hinkle, Miller’s brother-in-law, said his wife started a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family to help them get through this tragedy.
“We live in Kansas City, and the events over the last week have been pretty chaotic,” Hinkle said. “He’s still staying in an extended stay. … [Ana-Merche] was a good woman.”
Once the house is built, Miller said he wants to put a sign on the gate that says “Ana-Merche’s Way.” The foundation has already been set, and now it’s time to get to work.
“Every time I start thinking of the dream she wanted, I get more determined,” Miller said. “I’m going to make sure it’s built and make sure it’s beautiful in the way she wanted and have her dream come true.”