At the center of Golden Triangle Mall on Saturday, Santa Claus sat in a miniature chalet surrounded by trees, snowmen and giant Christmas tree ornaments.
Every year, kids line up excitedly at shopping malls across the nation to sit on Santa’s lap and tell him what they want for Christmas, while photographers and parents try to capture the perfect picture.
“Santa is essential to the holiday season and our ownership group wants to have experiences throughout the year, so this is one way to enhance the holiday experience for everybody,” mall manager Matt Ludemann said.
Some Denton families continued their yearly tradition of pictures with Santa Claus on Saturday at Golden Triangle Mall. Ruchi Dhameja said she has pictures of her kids with Santa from every year.
“[This is] a tradition we’ve been doing since birth, so we have a picture for every year, and [the kids] like to see Santa,” Dhameja said. “They believe in Christmas magic.”
While the kids sat around and on Santa, parents and the photographers joked around and waved some toys to get pictures of the kids smiling and laughing.
“That went better than the Easter Bunny,” said Daniel Crocker, whose youngest daughter Alice cried when taking a picture with the Easter Bunny before.
There were no tears this time for Alice.
“She was very freaked out by the Easter Bunny so she was upset and crying, but Santa talks and is more friendly,” Crocker said.
Crocker said they do this every year because it’s convenient and a good way to get a lot of good photos to share with family.
Lucas Timian, 6, didn’t cry this time either. His grandparents, Jackie Knight and James Dixon, said he cried when he was younger and met Santa.
Instead, Lucas ran right up to hug Santa Claus when it was his and his brother’s turn for pictures.
Families can go take pictures with Santa Claus through Dec. 24.