State Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, announced Friday he will not challenge Sen. John Cornyn in the GOP primary. 

Cornyn has been a member of the U.S. Senate since 2002 and is seeking his fourth term in the 2020 election. 

In a long, personal statement released Friday morning, Fallon relayed a story of helping one of his school-aged children study for an algebra test, leading to a decision  that he needed to spend more time with his family. 

Two years ago, Fallon unseated longtime state senator Craig Estes in District 30. His first term as a state senator for the expansive district, which covers most of Denton and all or parts of 14 northern Texas counties, ends in 2022. 

