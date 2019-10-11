State Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, announced Friday he will not challenge Sen. John Cornyn in the GOP primary.
Cornyn has been a member of the U.S. Senate since 2002 and is seeking his fourth term in the 2020 election.
In a long, personal statement released Friday morning, Fallon relayed a story of helping one of his school-aged children study for an algebra test, leading to a decision that he needed to spend more time with his family.
Two years ago, Fallon unseated longtime state senator Craig Estes in District 30. His first term as a state senator for the expansive district, which covers most of Denton and all or parts of 14 northern Texas counties, ends in 2022.