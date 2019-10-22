Marco Buongiorno Nardelli, a University of North Texas distinguished research professor, will be the speaker at the UNT Fall 2019 SMART Talk.
Nardelli teaches physics, chemistry and musical composition, and his talk is titled "Beautiful Data: Materials as Musical Muses." He'll discuss how large datasets inspire musical composition, as well as how science and music are merged in his work.
The lecture is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday in the University Union Lyceum, 1155 Union Circle.
The SMART Talk series happens once a semester to highlight the scholarly work of faculty in the UNT College of Science.